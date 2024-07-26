Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,092 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.20. 2,214,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.94 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.