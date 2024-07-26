Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,307 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 309,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance
EFR remained flat at $13.09 on Friday. 31,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $13.40.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
