Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,321 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.67. 1,679,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.63. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

