Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 116,638 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.20. 194,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,352. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2865 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

