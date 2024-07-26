Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at $4,666,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,691,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 161,127 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Barings BDC by 59.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In other news, insider Michael Freno purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $267,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at $692,240.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.