Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of UGI worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,897,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,669,000 after purchasing an additional 625,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2,552.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after buying an additional 522,054 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Price Performance

UGI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.65. 1,302,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,842. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.73 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

