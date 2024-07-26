Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 424.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

