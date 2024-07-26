Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,613 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.63. 2,870,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,144. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $109.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

