Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,679,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,279,000 after buying an additional 72,415 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after buying an additional 57,627 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,623,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Dycom Industries stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 252,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DY. Raymond James raised their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

