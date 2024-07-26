Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,031.92 and its 200 day moving average is $975.57. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $723.56 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

