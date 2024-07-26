Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,995 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,708,000 after buying an additional 1,478,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $58,843,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,119,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,231. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

