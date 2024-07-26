Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,502 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kinetik worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at about $739,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,655 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 39.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth about $2,168,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.97. 599,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,196. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Kinetik had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.95%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

