Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,819 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,885,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 158,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $188.71 and a 1 year high of $288.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.67 and a 200-day moving average of $254.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

