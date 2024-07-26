Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 443,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,543,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.00. 3,262,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,653. The company has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

