Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.35

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 238259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,527,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after buying an additional 59,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.