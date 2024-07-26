Albertsons Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACI. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 790,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

