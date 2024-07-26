Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 299,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,680. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after buying an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,247,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

View Our Latest Report on ACI

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.