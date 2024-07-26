Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.990-1.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 385,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,446. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

