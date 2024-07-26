Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 322,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,701 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,280,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 588.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.