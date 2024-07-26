Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.26.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
