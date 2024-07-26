Algorand (ALGO) Tops One Day Volume of $28.51 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $28.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00041911 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,861,787 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

