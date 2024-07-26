Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.06 and last traded at $76.58. Approximately 2,681,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,039,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $191.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after acquiring an additional 881,710 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after acquiring an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after acquiring an additional 983,842 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,367,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

