Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $196.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.28 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

