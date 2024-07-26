Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $49.87. Approximately 1,504,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,686,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

