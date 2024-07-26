Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.1%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $49.07. 1,690,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,701,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

