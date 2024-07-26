Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Alumis Price Performance

ALMS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

About Alumis

Read More

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

