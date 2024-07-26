Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $91.00

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €91.00 ($98.91) and last traded at €94.00 ($102.17), with a volume of 4450 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.40 ($101.52).

Amadeus FiRe Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €107.47 and a 200-day moving average price of €111.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

