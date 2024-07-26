Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $230.00 at Truist Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.04.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.38. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Amazon.com by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 10,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

