Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AMTB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 130,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.35 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

