Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Trading Down 2.8%

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.59. 14,718 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 104,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $748.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In other news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $140,961.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $126,368.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at $225,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,113,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,498,000 after buying an additional 267,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

