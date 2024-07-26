Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,650,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

