América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Shares of AMX opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in América Móvil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,600,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

