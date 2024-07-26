American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-1.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.03.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,219,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,578,020. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.