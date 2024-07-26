American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-1.300 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.03.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
