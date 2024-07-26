American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.26

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 11405503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 598,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $5,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

