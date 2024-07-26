American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.83.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

