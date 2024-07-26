Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.
ABCB stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 486,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
