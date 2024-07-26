Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 486,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.00. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.