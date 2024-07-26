AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Shares Up 6%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $63.38. 363,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 774,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 68.3% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

