Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vericel (VCEL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL):

7/24/2024 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2024 – Vericel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Vericel had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Vericel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – Vericel is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/27/2024 – Vericel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 47,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,164. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,138.86 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $54.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.30.

Get Vericel Co alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $782,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.