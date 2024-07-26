Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $616.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 616 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 616 ($7.97), with a volume of 22631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628 ($8.12).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 660.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £244.11 million, a P/E ratio of 605.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s payout ratio is presently 2,352.94%.

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

