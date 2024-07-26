Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys $15,450.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,311. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.13.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.
