Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Buys $15,450.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Arnold M. Baskies bought 5,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $355,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of ANIX stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,311. The company has a market capitalization of $98.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Report on ANIX

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

