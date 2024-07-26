Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.20

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 144465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
