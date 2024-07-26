Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.20

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 144465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,949 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

