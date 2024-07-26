Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.46 million and $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00041421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00014468 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

