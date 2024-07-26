Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 38.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 83.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 103.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.51. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

