AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.380-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised AptarGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.
AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8 %
AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AptarGroup Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About AptarGroup
AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.
