ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,795 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 336.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.73. 974,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

