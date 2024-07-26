Archrock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AROC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,196. Archrock has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AROC

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.