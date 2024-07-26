Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter worth $176,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ARDC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 83,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,960. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $223,692.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $199,007.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

(Free Report)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

