Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.74. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 14.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

