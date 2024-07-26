Arweave Price Hits $30.11 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Arweave has a market cap of $1.98 billion and $56.76 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $30.11 or 0.00045665 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,939.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.08 or 0.00552138 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00064680 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
