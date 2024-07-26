ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 4.76%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. ASGN updated its Q3 guidance to $1.31-$1.39 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.310-1.390 EPS.

ASGN Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $9.06 on Thursday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 843,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,108. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. ASGN has a 1 year low of $75.85 and a 1 year high of $106.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASGN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ASGN from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

In other ASGN news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,208.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $783,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

