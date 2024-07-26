Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

ASRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Assertio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assertio by 286.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 10.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Assertio by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $147.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. The company had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

